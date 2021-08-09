MG Gloster Savvy Variant Now Available in 7-Seater Configuration

To offer freedom of choice to its customers, MG Motor India is now providing the MG Gloster Savvy variant in a 7-seater configuration. The 6-seater version of the same variant is also on sale alongside. Both avatars of MG Motor India’s flagship SUV retail at the same price of INR 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The feature-laden MG Gloster Savvy was previously available in only a 6-seater version. It had captain seats in the middle row. MG Motor India says that it had received requests from its customers to provide a 7-seater option with the Gloster Savvy. Thus, the company has launched the same.

The MG Gloster Savvy 7-seater version is identical to the 6-seater model. The only difference is that instead of the captain seats in the middle row, the SUV now has a bench seat that should be able to provide accommodation for 3 people. Apart from this, the rest of the car remains untouched both in terms of features and mechanicals.

Speaking at the launch of the MG Gloster Savvy 7-seater trim, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said:

We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with a 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences.

Powering the MG Gloster Savvy is a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215 HP and 480 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. MG Motor India also provides 7 driving modes in this model. The Gloster is also known for its advanced safety features such as an adaptive cruise control system, automatic parking assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection. Other key features of the SUV include a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, 64-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and more.