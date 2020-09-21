MG Gloster’s Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive System demonstrated in new video

To ensure that its first full-size SUV in India is more than capable to give its competitors some tough fight, MG has incorporated its intelligent 4-wheel drive system in the upcoming Gloster. And to demonstrate the efficiency and capability of this technology, MG has released a new video in which the Toyota Fortuner rival is being driven in different terrain conditions.

The new MG Gloster will come equipped with several driving modes including Rock, Sand, and Eco. Each of these modes triggers the SUV’s intelligent 4-wheel drive system which controls the amount of power sent to each wheel to help the car tackle the present surface condition. While the Eco mode will aid to provide the maximum fuel efficiency, the other two modes are programmed to take the full-size SUV across different terrains such as rocky patches, loose surfaces, and more. The video also shows the water wading capacity of the new Gloster.

It would be interesting to see how the Gloster’s intelligent 4-wheel drive system performs when put against some of the most capable offerings in the segment such as the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

MG is promoting the Gloster as India’s first autonomous level-1 premium SUV. The company released a teaser video last month revealing that it will come equipped with a few segment-first features including autonomous parking, and emergency stop and collision avoidance system (CAS). It will also have an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which would offer safety features such as Blind Spot Detection, Front Collision Warning, Lane Mitigation Alert, and more.

The new MG Gloster is likely to have a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 224 PS and 360 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. There would also be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor which would produce 217 PS and 480 Nm. The transmission here would be an 8-speed automatic unit.

As far as the MG Gloster India launch is concerned, it is expected to happen sometime during the upcoming festive season.