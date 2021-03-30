MG Cyberster Interior Revealed Ahead of Global Debut Tomorrow

A couple of days ago, MG Motor released a bunch of teaser images previewing their upcoming Cyberster two-door electric supercar. One of the biggest talking points of the MG Cyberster is that it will come with a gaming console. Yes, you read that right. Ahead of its global debut on March 31, 2021, MG Motor have now revealed the interior digital cockpit of the two-door Cyberster super car. The company claims the Cyberster’s interior represents the seamless interaction between Virtual and Reality in the era of digital intelligence.

The MG Cyberster will come equipped with a gamepad steering wheel and zero-gravity sporty seats. MG says the interior has been inspired by the "digital fiber" theme. The front armrest features digitalized feathers that add visual appeal and create a tightly wrapped driving atmosphere. Several elements inside the cabin such as the light band, high-gloss metal and large LED screen create a very eye-catching interior with fully touch-based interactions.

The MG Cyberster’s Gamepad Steering wheel has an avant-garde shape and it uses black and white contrast to deliver a strong sense of texture. The four-dimensional button on the thumb and the index finger button on the top of the steering wheel further amplify the virtual gaming cockpit experience. The MG Cyberster’s Zero Gravity Seats adopt a multi-surface splicing design that provides strong support for the driver from all angles. Of course, the Cyberster is also expected to come with connected car technology along with 5G connectivity.

As for its exterior design as previewed by teaser images previously, we expect to see a very bold futuristic-looking concept. The front end of the MG Cyberster features a beautifully swooping nose with sleek air intakes and a large shovel-type lower lip. The oval-shaped headlamps even come with interactive features. In profile, an LED light bar that runs through the side of the body beautifully accentuates the sculpted design of the sportscar. Meanwhile, the rear section uses 'Kammback' styling with a flattened tail, rear spoiler and diffuser and through-type LED tail light design.

MG Motor, however, haven't revealed much technical data about the Cyberster concept. What we do know is that it has a claimed electric driving range of around 800 km and it will do the 0-100 kph sprint in just 3 seconds. Details about the battery pack, electric motor, power output and charging capacity are likely to be revealed at the time of its global debut, i.e, on March 31, 2021.

