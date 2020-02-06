Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo launched, priced from INR 1.38 crore - Live From Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has launched the V-Class Marco Polo in India at Auto Expo 2020. The Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo has been priced from INR 1.38 crore*.

The Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo is a camper van for the elite class, a home away from home. It takes its body design from the Mercedes V-Class and adds a number of modifications to be the ultimate vehicle for vacations and weekend trips. The camper van features a two-seater bench in the rear that can be repositioned on rails and be converted into a single bed or into a double measuring 2.03 m x 1.13 m - either of the two simply at the touch of a button. There are electropneumatically inflatable side bolsters that are automatically deflated in the reclining position.

Up top, there’s an additional, luxury roof bed measuring 2.05 m x 1.13 m. This bed under the pop-up roof consists of a high-quality foam mattress and a slatted frame of special elasticated spring elements. If you have children sleeping on it, a protective net can be attached to the front edge for their safety. The pop-up roof is made of glass-fibre reinforced plastic with a concertina of opaque, waterproof woven fabric. It can be optionally equipped with a quiet electric drive. When the bed is not required, the slatted frame can be folded upwards to make the cabin roomier.

The luxury camper van also features a kitchenette with a cupboard module consisting of a large, self-closing drawer with extending worktop, two smaller, self-closing drawers and a larger stowage compartment with a sliding door. It has two gas burners, sink and a 40L compressor refrigerator, all covered with easily cleanable, impact-resistant glass. The freshwater tank and wastewater tank are located in the vehicle interior. Their capacities are 38 litres and 40 litres respectively.

A folding table with a scratch-resistant surface is attached to the kitchenette and can be moved in and out on a sliding rail. It can be positioned as required for up to four persons - two on the bench seat and one on the driver and front passenger seats. It is in a vertical position next to the bench seat when folded.

Highlights of the Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo also include driver and front passenger seats which can be rotated by 180 degrees, electric vent window on the rear right, curtain for the windscreen and front side windows, large wardrobe with sliding doors, a clothes rail and an illuminated swing-out mirror.

The Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo measures 5,140 mm in length and has a 3,200 mm wheelbase. Under the hood, it has a BS-VI 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 163 PS and 380 Nm of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard. This camper van is available in two variants, Marco Polo Horizon and Marco Polo, priced from INR 1.38 crore* and INR 1.46 crore* respectively. Bookings are now open.

*Ex-showroom