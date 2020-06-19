First electric luxury SUV launch in India just weeks away now - IAB Report

The Mercedes EQC will arrive in India as the country’s first pure electric luxury SUV. It is just weeks away from its launch here now, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz (India), confirmed at the all-new Mercedes GLS launch in India this week.
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQC in September 2018 and wanted to launch it in India as early as in end-2019. The company couldn’t launch the new electric SUV in end-2019, though. Later, it held a showcase in the country in January this year and announced that the launch will take place in April. The COVID-19 outbreak caused a delay in the commercial release here, but now the countdown has finally begun.
Mercedes EQC Performance
The Mercedes EQC is a pure electric spin-off of the Mercedes GLC. Currently, it is manufactured in only one variant: 400 4MATIC. Two electric motors at the front and rear axles drive the wheels and give the SUV the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. Together, these motors generate a maximum power of 300 kW (408 PS) and a maximum torque of 765 Nm. The 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 5.1 seconds and the top speed is restricted to 180 km/h.
Mercedes EQC Range
An 80 kWh Lithium battery pack, which weighs 652 kg, provides the energy to the Mercedes EQC 400 4MATIC's motors. It offers a range of 376-417 km as per WLTP. Do note that WLTP tends to give a lower range than NEDC, but it’s a more realistic one. Previously, the same electric SUV’s range was said to be 445-471 km, when the measurements were given as per NEDC.
Mercedes EQC Charge Time
|Aspect
|Specification
|Maximum internal charging power (onboard charger)
|7.4 kW
|Maximum external charging power (external charger)
|110 kW
|Charging time (10-80% SOC) using 110 kW DC charger
|40 minutes
|Charging time (10-100% SOC) using 7.4 kW AC charger (Wallbox/public charger)
|11 hours
|Charging time (10-100% SOC) using 2.3 kW household socket (10-100% SOC)
|41 hours
Mercedes EQC Price
The Mercedes EQC is produced at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant in Germany. It will arrive in India as a CBU import. It should be offered in only a single configuration and may cost over INR 1.25 crore (ex-showroom). In Germany, its prices start at EUR 59,900 or INR 51,27,206.46 (excluding VAT)/EUR 71,281 or INR 61,01,375.69 (including VAT)