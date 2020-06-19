First electric luxury SUV launch in India just weeks away now - IAB Report

The Mercedes EQC will arrive in India as the country’s first pure electric luxury SUV. It is just weeks away from its launch here now, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz (India), confirmed at the all-new Mercedes GLS launch in India this week.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQC in September 2018 and wanted to launch it in India as early as in end-2019. The company couldn’t launch the new electric SUV in end-2019, though. Later, it held a showcase in the country in January this year and announced that the launch will take place in April. The COVID-19 outbreak caused a delay in the commercial release here, but now the countdown has finally begun.

Mercedes EQC Performance

The Mercedes EQC is a pure electric spin-off of the Mercedes GLC. Currently, it is manufactured in only one variant: 400 4MATIC. Two electric motors at the front and rear axles drive the wheels and give the SUV the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. Together, these motors generate a maximum power of 300 kW (408 PS) and a maximum torque of 765 Nm. The 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 5.1 seconds and the top speed is restricted to 180 km/h.

Mercedes EQC Range

An 80 kWh Lithium battery pack, which weighs 652 kg, provides the energy to the Mercedes EQC 400 4MATIC's motors. It offers a range of 376-417 km as per WLTP. Do note that WLTP tends to give a lower range than NEDC, but it’s a more realistic one. Previously, the same electric SUV’s range was said to be 445-471 km, when the measurements were given as per NEDC.

Mercedes EQC Charge Time

Aspect Specification Maximum internal charging power (onboard charger) 7.4 kW Maximum external charging power (external charger) 110 kW Charging time (10-80% SOC) using 110 kW DC charger 40 minutes Charging time (10-100% SOC) using 7.4 kW AC charger (Wallbox/public charger) 11 hours Charging time (10-100% SOC) using 2.3 kW household socket (10-100% SOC) 41 hours

Mercedes EQC Price

The Mercedes EQC is produced at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant in Germany. It will arrive in India as a CBU import. It should be offered in only a single configuration and may cost over INR 1.25 crore (ex-showroom). In Germany, its prices start at EUR 59,900 or INR 51,27,206.46 (excluding VAT)/EUR 71,281 or INR 61,01,375.69 (including VAT)