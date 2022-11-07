Mercedes Concept EQT Marco Polo - Electric Micro Camper Van

Mercedes‑Benz will unveil the Concept EQT Marco Polo1 on Friday, 2 December 2022. The near-series concept vehicle provides a first outlook on a full-fledged, ex-works micro camper on a small van basis, which will expectedly celebrate its debut in the second half of 2023.

With the near-series Concept EQT Marco Polo, Mercedes-Benz is giving a preview of a fully electric small camper van to be available ex-works. With its combination of a modern drive concept and an innovative camper interior, the Concept EQT Marco Polo offers the best prerequisites for an enjoyable weekend excursion, for example. At the same time, it is suitable for flexible everyday use thanks to the option of completely removing the camping features in just a few simple steps.

However, the new EQT not only forms the basis for the two camping solutions, but also offers private customers an attractive entry into the fully-electric world of Mercedes-EQ. The premium small van combines the variability and high-quality equipment level of the T-Class with the advantages of an all-electric drive for families as well as active recreationists. It combines compact exterior dimensions with ample space.

Thanks to the protected, space-saving installation of the battery in the underbody, with a favourably low centre of gravity, it offers almost the same variability and practicality in the interior as the conventionally powered T‑Class. In addition, the privately positioned, fully electric small van, based on the T-Class, offers e.g. a low loading sill, practical sliding doors and typical Mercedes standards of comfort, connectivity, value and safety.