Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched For INR 1.51 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new 'Maestro Edition' of the S-Class in India, priced at INR 1.51 crore, ex-showroom. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition is based on S350d variant and is the new top-of-the-line S-Class in the country. It costs INR 13 lakh more than the standard S350d and the main addition for that price is Mercedes' Me connected car technology along with a host of new features and technology. Apart from the usual vehicle tracking and SOS emergency call functions of connected car tech, Mercedes offers three unique features with the S-Class Maestro Edition.

Alexa Home Integration

You can now pair your Amazon Alexa smart speaker or your phone app to the S-Class Maestro Edition to operate certain function and features. For example, you can lock/unlock or also operate the climate control just using your smart speaker. All you need to say is “Alexa, Ask Mercedes to turn on the climate control” or any other command that you choose.

Google Home Integration

Even if you are using Google devises instead of Alexa smart speakers, Mercedes has still got you covered. The above mentioned functions can be performed by pairing your S-Class to Google devices as well. Mercedes has however not rolled out similar functionality for Apple Users yet but we expect that to arrive sooner than later.

Spotting A Parking Location

The last unique feature with Mercedes' Me connected car tech is that it can show free parking lots across various cities. These parking lots show up on the navigation system and the directions will be pushed once you select your desired parking lot.

Apart from features with Me, the S-Class Maestro Edition also comes with a new panoramic sunroof that Mercedes calls ‘Magic Sky Control’. The two-panel sunroof allows you to individually control the transparency to adjust the amount of light entering the cabin. The S-Class obviously comes with powered front seats but the Maestro Edition also allows the driver to adjust the co-driver's seat if needed. The S-Class Maestro Edition also gets a few interior cosmetic updates which includes an optional Nut Brown leather interiors with a Diamond White exterior shade, which was earlier offered on the Maybach variants.

You also get a new gloss brown eucalyptus wooden trim for the dashboard. Lastly, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition is available in a new exclusive exterior color: Anthracite Blue. The Maestro Edition continues to be powered by the same 286hp/600Nm 3.0-litre diesel engine that powers the standard S350d. The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission with power being sent to the rear wheels. This is probably the last update on the current-gen S-Class before the next-gen S-Class arrives later this year. As before, it continues to lock horns with the BMW 7-Series and the Audi A8L.

