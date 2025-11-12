Mercedes-Benz Prepares All-New GLB for Debut with Extreme Cold-Weather Testing

Mercedes-Benz is putting the next-generation GLB through rigorous cold-weather testing at its Technology Center in Sindelfingen, ahead of its global debut on 8 December 2025. The compact SUV is being tested in advanced climatic wind tunnels simulating temperatures between -40°C and +40°C, along with blizzard-like winds of up to 200 km/h — ensuring it’s ready for the harshest global conditions.

The new GLB will be available in five- and seven-seat configurations, featuring an optional MBUX Superscreen that stretches across the dashboard. Borrowing technology from the VISION EQXX programme, the SUV incorporates an advanced heat pump that repurposes waste heat from the electric drive, battery, and ambient air — significantly boosting efficiency.

Performance testing revealed that the new defrost system can clear an icy windscreen in just 15 minutes at -15°C using only the heater’s defrost mode. Additionally, it can heat the cabin twice as fast as its predecessor, while using 50% less energy during a 20-minute drive at -7°C.

Interior updates include improved headroom, an optional sliding rear bench, and a panoramic roof with heat-insulating, switchable glass. Tech highlights include the fourth-generation MBUX with Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), featuring Google Maps navigation and a virtual assistant.

Safety tech is equally advanced, with DISTRONIC distance control standard in Europe, backed by eight cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

With cutting-edge climate control, digital innovation, and enhanced comfort, the 2025 GLB promises to redefine compact SUV versatility when it makes its world premiere this December.