Mercedes-Benz Opens Massive, Advanced Light Testing Facility

Mercedes-Benz has taken its testing game up a notch at the Global Proving Ground in Immendingen, Germany, with the addition of a cutting-edge light testing centre and an automated durability circuit. The goal? Faster, smarter, and more sustainable vehicle development.

At 135 metres long and eight metres high, the new light testing facility is one of the largest in the auto industry. It recreates a real country road indoors, complete with reflective asphalt, oncoming traffic simulations, and pedestrian dummies. Up to five cars can be tested at once, ensuring headlights perform flawlessly under consistent, controlled conditions — no matter the time of day or weather.

The automated Heide durability circuit is another breakthrough. Here, driving robots steer cars across rough terrain filled with potholes, cobblestones, and bumps. The process replicates 300,000 km of customer driving in just 6,000 km, while running 24/7 without human strain. A “digital twin” of the circuit feeds data into simulations, allowing engineers to test hundreds of chassis setups virtually before building prototypes.

Since opening a decade ago, Immendingen has grown into one of the most advanced proving grounds worldwide. Spread over 520 hectares, it features 86 km of diverse tracks, from steep gradients to replicas of U.S., European, Chinese, and Japanese roads. Rain, bright sunlight, and even Arctic-level lighting can be simulated on-site, moving nearly 80% of real-world testing off public roads.

Mercedes-Benz has invested €400 million into Immendingen so far, with more than 30,000 test vehicles clocking 100 million km since its launch. And in true sustainable spirit, sheep and even llamas help maintain the landscape.

With these upgrades, Immendingen cements itself as the digital-meets-real playground where the next generation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles is born.