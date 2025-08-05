Milestone Machine: 600,000th Mercedes G-Class Rolls Out in All-Electric Form

Mercedes-Benz has hit a major milestone with the 600,000th G-Class rolling off the production line in Graz, Austria. The landmark model? A G 580 with EQ Technology—an all-electric version finished in Obsidian Black Metallic. This marks a bold step into the future for an icon that’s been redefining off-road luxury since 1979.

Often hailed as the “best off-roader in the world,” the G-Wagen blends timeless design with unmatched go-anywhere ability. The EQ G continues this legacy with zero emissions and modern electric efficiency, without sacrificing the vehicle’s trademark ruggedness.

Mercedes has long celebrated milestones with special editions, including last year’s “Stronger Than the 1980s” tribute to the original W460 series. These exclusive Gs have only fueled the cult following, which has grown steadily for over four decades.

Customization also plays a big role in the G-Class experience. Thanks to the MANUFAKTUR program, more than 90% of G buyers add bespoke options—with over 20,000 paint colors now available as of 2024.

From a utilitarian 4x4 to a global luxury statement, the G-Class has retained its signature style—round headlights, exposed spare wheel, and a commanding boxy silhouette. Built on a robust ladder frame with 100% locking differentials and permanent AWD, the G-Wagen remains true to its roots while charging ahead into the electric era.