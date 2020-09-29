All-new Mercedes-Benz EQC India launch date revealed

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC India launch details have been revealed by the company. The fully-electric luxury SUV will finally go on sale in the country in the 2nd week of October 2020.

Mercedes-Benz had originally planned to introduce the EQC in the Indian market in April. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the German brand to delay the schedule. Now, after several months, as things have started to see some kind of normalcy, Mercedes-Benz is ready to bring the fully-electric EQC in our country.

The spanking-new, very stylish and opulent Mercedes-Benz EQC will be launched in India on 8 October. Considering the current health scenario in the country, we are expecting to see a digital event. Mercedes-Benz will sell the EQC under its electric vehicle (EV) brand EQ. Since the upcoming electric SUV will be manufactured at the company’s Bremen facility in Germany and brought here in India via the CBU route, it is going to attract a very high price tag. Speculations suggest that the Mercedes-Benz EQC price would be near about INR 1.25 crore (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has two electric motors which deliver a combined power output of 402 bhp and 765 Nm of torque. The EV comes with an 80 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which is capable of providing a range of 450-471 km in a single full charge. Even though the EQC is quite a heavy machine, it can do the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.1 seconds and flat out, it reaches a top speed of 180 km/h, which is electronically limited.

As of now, the Mercedes-Benz EQC does not have any rival present in the Indian market, however, Audi is expected to bring its e-Tron electric SUV very soon which would give the EQC some good competition.

