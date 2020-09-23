Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe with 400+ bhp launched in India

Mercedes-Benz opened its order books for the new AMG GLE 53 Coupe earlier this month. Now, the German automobile company has launched the Coupe version of the standard GLE SUV, which is already on sale in our market, in India.

Exterior Features

The new Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe comes with a vertical-slatted ‘Panamericana’ AMG grille at the front which helps to differentiate the high-performance SUV with the standard model. Also, the company has added side skirts and 20-inch alloy wheels for a sportier side profile. The rear end flaunts the AMG exhaust tailpipes and the nicely integrated spoiler.

Interior Features

Elements such as carbon-fibre inserts, contrast stitching, a flat-bottom steering wheel can be found in the cabin of the new Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe. The brand has used a dual-tone theme for a refreshing feel. Also, the 12.3-inch dual screens are one of the highlighting interior features. We also get a 6-way adjustable powered rear seat, autonomous emergency braking, 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and 13-speaker, 590W Burmester sound system.

Engine & Performance

Being an AMG model, the new Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe packs in quite some punch. Its 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, straight-six petrol engine has been calibrated to pump of 435 hp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The high-performance SUV also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system which further adds 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque when required.

Apart from the high output figures, the new Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe also gets the company’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system along with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The combination of all this helps the car to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.3 seconds and flat out it could attain a top speed of 250 km/h which is electronically limited.

The new Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe replaces the GLE 43 AMG Coupe which was previously on sale in our country. Mercedes-Benz has priced its latest high-performance SUV in India at INR 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings are already underway. The new AMG GLE 53 Coupe locks horns with the likes of BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Audi Q8.

