Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine All Set For India Launch on March 25

Mercedes-Benz have announced that the A-Class is finally set to launch in India on March 25, 2021, this time in a sedan guise which Mercedes likes to call the A-Class Limousine. Mercedes-Benz first showcased the A-Class Limousine in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was slated for a launch soon after. However, plans inevitably had to be deterred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, after a delay of almost a year, Mercedes' entry-level sedan is all set to grace our roads.

In terms of design, the Mercedes A-Class Limousine is very much in line with newer Mercedes-Benz sedans. It evidently looks like a smaller sibling of the new C-Class. The face is adorned by a larger front grille with the three-pointed star positioned front and center. The new LED headlamps with their signature LED DRLs look fresh and sleek. While the sedan is identical to the A-Class hatchback's design till the B-pillar, beyond this, the A-Class Limousine gets a longer rear door and a smoother roofline that beautifully flows down to incorporate the boot lid. The sweptback LED tail lights and well-sculpted boot round off the look at the rear.

On the inside, the Mercedes A-Class Limousine boasts of a familiar interior design theme. The twin-screen layout (one for the infotainment system and one for the instrument cluster) takes center stage on the dashboard. The turbine-style AC vents are garnished with a piano-black trim around them. Interestingly, the gear selector is in the form of a stalk behind the steering wheel. It is expected to come in a single fully loaded Progressive Line trim with Mercedes' latest MBUX system and connected-car tech. Other features will include dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered front seats with memory function and a wireless phone charger.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will have the option of both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be a 1.3L four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that produces 163hp. Meanwhile, the diesel engine will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit that makes 194hp. The petrol engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox while the diesel engine gets an 8-speed unit. Power will be sent to the front wheels only.

Mercedes will also be bringing a performance-oriented AMG A35 sedan to India at a later stage. The Mercedes AMG A35 will be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 306hp and 400Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system sending power to all four wheels as standard. Being an AMG-spec model, it will boast of sportier styling with AMG-specific grille and bumpers, sportier alloy wheels, an aggressive rear diffuser, a boot lip spoiler and circular dual-tip exhaust pipes. The biggest highlight is that the AMG-spec model will be assembled here in India.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine essentially replaces the A-Class hatchback and the Mercedes-Benz CLA from the carmaker's lineup in India. When launched, it will squarely be aimed at the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, which was launched in the country last year with prices starting from INR 40.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

