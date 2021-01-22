The Mercedes-Benz EQA Is Mercedes' Newest All-Electric EQ SUV

After a bunch of teasers and a lot of anticipation, Mercedes-Benz have finally taken the wraps off the Mercedes EQA SUV. With the new EQA compact all-electric SUV, Mercedes have finally embarked on their all-electric offensive strategy. The EQA is being offered in three trims - Progressive, Electric Art and AMG Line - and is the new entry point into Mercedes' EQ range of EVs. Think of this as an electric counterpart of the GLA but it has plenty of distinguishing factors over its ICE-powered sibling.

Mercedes-Benz EQA - Powertrain, Battery and Charging

The most obvious difference is of course what is under the hood. The first model in this Mercedes EQA range is the EQA 250. Powered by an electric motor that produces 190hp and 375Nm of peak torque, the EQA can sprint from 0 to 100 kph in 8.9 seconds but has a top-speed of only 100kph. The EQA 250 is a front-wheel drive electric SUV. The performance numbers are sure not overwhelming but Mercedes-Benz will debut more powerful trims of the EQA exceeding 268hp as well as an all-wheel-drive variant.

The EQA gets a 66.5 kWh battery pack and while its top-speed is not quite as fast, it has a WTLP claimed range of 426km, which is actually pretty decent. As for charging capabilities, a domestic 11kW AC charger can recharge the batteries from 10% to full in in 5 hours and 45 minutes. Meanwhile, a 100 kW DC fast charger can juice up the batteries from 10% to 80% in just 30 mins. Mercedes-Benz has also confirmed a longer-range variant that’ll be capable of going over 500km (WTLP claimed). The EQA is also pretty aero efficient with a drag coefficient of 0.28.

Mercedes-Benz EQA - Exterior Design

In terms of design, the silhouette of the EQA is pretty similar to that of the Mercedes-Benz GLA but the details are completely unique to this electric SUV. The closed off grille is something we were expecting from an EQ SUV and a revised pair of LED headlights with EQ-themed blue strips look particularly distinctive. There's also a horizontal fibre-optic strip across the grille that connects the LED DRLs. A similar theme is also seen at the rear where the LED tail lamps seamlessly merge with the tapered LED light strip. The EQA also gets a bespoke set of 18-inch alloy wheels. The AMG Line meanwhile adds bespoke diffuser and different 18-inch alloy wheels.

Mercedes-Benz EQA - Interiors and Features

On the inside, the Mercedes EQA's dashboard is again pretty similar to that of the GLA. The dashboard is adorned by twin 7-inch screens which can be upgraded to twin 10.25 inch units. The turbine styled AC vents look cool as ever. There are however certain points of distinction from the GLA. There's new new upholstery configurations and EV-themed displays. The AMG Line also adds features such as sports seats, illuminated door sills, a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, and stainless steel pedals.

As you'd expect, Mercedes has equipped the EQA pretty generously with features. It comes with the latest MBUX infotainment system, adaptive high beam assist, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, four-way adjustable lumbar support, a reversing camera, and the nifty new Electric Intelligence navigation system. The system calculates the fastest route to a destination considering factors such as range simulations, necessary charging stops, traffic situation, topography, and weather.