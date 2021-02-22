While Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the global unveil of the fifth-generation C-Class on February 23, 2021, leaked images of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class have surfaced on the internet, revealing the exterior and interior design in all its glory. And that includes the range-topping C-Class AMG Line as well. The Mercedes C-Class has often been referred to as the baby S-Class, and this new-gen model takes the resemblance even closer. The design is heavily inspired by Mercedes' flagship model, both inside and outside. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

The overall silhouette of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a striking resemblance with that of the S-Class. The dimensions are obviously more compact but the same outline is apparent. The face of the new C-Class looks a lot more sharper, thanks to sleeker LED headlamps and a protruding nose that houses a new and larger radiator grille. The AMG Line looks even sportier with familiar AMG-spec bumpers, them too, a little sharper than before. The grille on both the standard C-Class and the AMG line feature a new chrome three-point star studded pattern. At the rear, the C-Class gets new sleek LED tail lights, akin to other new Mercedes-Benz models.

On the inside, the new C-Class again draws heavy inspiration from the S-Class. The dashboard design has been completely refreshed with a new vertically mounted tablet-like touchscreen unit. The dual-screen infotainment setup is now gone. The instrument cluster has now been set up individually and turbine-style AC vents too have been redesigned. The overall feel and layout of the interiors also seem much more premium than before. We still do not have exact details about the specifications, screen size or dimensions but we hope Mercedes will shed more light on them tomorrow, when the car officially breaks cover.

One of the biggest talking points about the new C-Class is what will be under it's hood, particularly the AMG models. Gone are the fire-breathing V8 and silky-smooth straight-six engines for the performance oriented variants of the new C-Class. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be powered by a downsized four-cylinder-only range. To be more clear, that includes the AMG-spec model as well. Mercedes-Benz claim that plug-in hybrid technology coupled with their four-cylinder engine have allowed them to achieve comparable levels of performance as with their larger engines.

While exact specifications are yet to be revealed, Mercedes say that smoothness and fuel efficiency have seen a noticeable improvement too. Besides, its not just about meeting global emission regulations, but using a larger engine would have required some fundamental changes in design that would have had an impact on the driving dynamics. Meanwhile, the standard C-Class range will be powered by 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines along with a mild-hybrid set up. The fifth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class is expected to arrive in India in 2022 after it goes on sale internationally later this year.

