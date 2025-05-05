Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 Pro Set for India Debut on June 27

Mercedes-AMG is all geared up to launch the new-gen GT 63 and its hardcore sibling, the GT 63 Pro, in India on June 27. Both coupes share their platform with the SL 55 and pack the brand’s mighty 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood.

The GT 63 delivers 577 bhp and 800 Nm, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup. It sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and tops out at 315 kmph. The GT retains its classic fastback silhouette but grows in size—longer, wider, and taller than its predecessor. Inside, it gets a 2+2 seating layout with an 11.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital cluster.

The GT 63 Pro, meanwhile, cranks output up to 603 bhp and 850 Nm, trimming the 0-200 kmph time to 10.9 seconds. Top speed nudges 317 kmph. It also brings aero upgrades, including a reworked front apron, AMG’s AirPanel system, and additional underbody deflectors that improve downforce and reduce lift.

Other highlights include ceramic brakes with massive 420 mm front discs, extra radiators for better thermal management, and active liquid cooling for drivetrain components.

For Indian performance enthusiasts, these AMG GTs are set to raise the bar for luxury grand tourers with track-ready punch and road-going flair.

