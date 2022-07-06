Mazda CX-60 to Feature New Diesel Engine With Ultra-Low Emissions

The new Mazda CX-60 will be introduced in Europe with a new diesel engine that is going to be one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world.

The diesel powertrain is a Mazda first – an all-new, 3.3-litre in-line six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine. Highly innovative advanced combustion technology makes the new e-Skyactiv D unit one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world, and Mazda is confident that it will exceed all forthcoming emissions regulations when they come into force.

Developed using the ‘right sizing’ concept which optimizes displacement to improve both fuel and power efficiency, the all-new, 3,283 cc, longitudinally installed common rail electric direct injection six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D unit will be offered with a choice of two power outputs – 200PS/147kW with rear-wheel drive and 254PS/187kW with Mazda i-Activ AWD (all-wheel drive).

Featuring the new 48 Volt Mazda M Hybrid Boost system, the all-new diesel engine combines high output with excellent fuel economy. A new, highly innovative, advanced combustion technology – DCPCI (Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition) – further improves engine efficiency, emissions and fuel economy, achieving a thermal efficiency of over 40%. These two technologies contribute significantly to the CX-60’s outstanding driving range, powerful driving feel and low fuel consumption and emissions.

The 254PS/187kW e-Skyactiv D delivers impressive performance of 0-100 km/h in only 7.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 219 km/h, returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of just 5.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of only 137 g/km and the 200PS/147kW variant returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of just 4.9 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of only 127 g/km.