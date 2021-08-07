Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG Under Development, Engine Specs Leaked

It is not the latest news that CNG models of the Maruti Swift and Maruti Dzire are under development. Prototypes of both cars have been spied testing in the past. We have also reported about the leaked engine specs of these models recently. Now, a new development suggests that apart from the CNG variants of the Swift and Dzire, the company is also working on a Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG.

While we don’t have any spy images of the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG, we have come across an image on the internet that claims to contain the engine specs of the said model. This tells us that apart from the Swift CNG and Dzire CNG, Maruti Suzuki is also working on Vitara Brezza CNG. It is being speculated that the company will provide a CNG variant of all models that fall under its Arena brand.

As per the image, the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG will use the same 1.5L K15B BS6 engine that is also doing duties in the petrol variants of the car. This motor in its petrol version produces 77 kW or 104 HP of max power at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. However, the same engine tweaked to run on CNG would churn out 68 kW or 92 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm.

As should be the case, the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG would be slightly less powerful and have less torque than its petrol-powered counterpart. The drop in figures should not become a hindrance in performance for a normal user. However, enthusiastic drivers would notice some differences. On the plus side, the CNG model would return higher mileage than the petrol version that has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl with the MT and 18.76 kmpl with the AT.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see spy shots of the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG undergoing road testing in the near future. More details about the car should emerge, too. So keep checking this space to stay updated.

