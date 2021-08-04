Upcoming Maruti Swift CNG & Dzire CNG Specs Leaked

It is not the latest news that the Maruti Swift CNG and Dzire CNG models are under development. Test mules of both the upcoming cars have been spied in the past. While the CNG versions of these cars would look similar to their petrol-powered counterparts, their spec sheets would be slightly different, as per a leaked image.

The upcoming Maruti Swift CNG and Dzire CNG specs have been leaked. We have come across an image shared by “car.spyshots” that reveals the power and torque output of the CNG models.

The new Maruti Swift CNG would borrow the 1.2L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine from the petrol-powered model in which this motor produces nearly 83 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm. However, as per the leaked image, the same engine in the CNG version of the popular hatchback would churn out around 71 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. Similarly, the new Maruti Dzire CNG model would also be equipped with the same engine under its hood delivering the same output figures.

As expected, the power and torque output figures of the upcoming Maruti Swift CNG and Dzire CNG models see a drop when compared to their petrol-powered counterparts. These cars would have around 13 PS less power and 18 Nm less torque. Now, how this drop would result in the performance of the vehicles, we’ll have to test and see.

While the upcoming Maruti Swift CNG and Dzire CNG would have reduced power and torque, they would provide higher mileage. For reference, the petrol-powered Swift has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 23.2 kmpl with the manual transmission and 23.76 kmpl with the automatic gearbox. Similarly, the petrol-powered Dzire, as per ARAI figures, is capable of returning 23.26 kmpl and 24.12 kmpl with the manual and AMT gearbox respectively.