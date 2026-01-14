Maruti Suzuki to Build 1 Million-Unit Mega Plant in Sanand, Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki India has taken a major step towards expanding its manufacturing footprint by acquiring around seven million square metres of land in Sanand, Gujarat, for a new automobile production facility. The land purchase, valued at ₹49.6 billion, follows a basic agreement reached with the Gujarat state government in January 2024.

The upcoming plant will be Maruti Suzuki’s second manufacturing facility in Gujarat, complementing its existing Hansalpur plant, which has been operational since 2017. Once commissioned, the new Sanand facility will have an annual production capacity of one million vehicles, significantly boosting the company’s overall output.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Production Record: 22.55 Lakh Vehicles in 2025

According to Suzuki, Sanand’s well-established automotive ecosystem, robust infrastructure and proximity to ports make it an ideal location. The plant is expected to serve not just domestic demand, but also function as a key export hub for fully built vehicles, strengthening India’s role in Suzuki’s global supply chain.

The investment is aimed at supporting Maruti Suzuki’s long-term growth strategy in India’s rapidly expanding passenger vehicle market, while aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. With demand continuing to rise, the new facility will help the automaker stay ahead of the curve.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR Crosses 3.5 Million Production Milestone in India

Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates four production plants across India—Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, Hansalpur in Gujarat, and Kharkhoda in Haryana, which became operational in 2025—with a combined annual capacity of 2.6 million units. The addition of the Sanand plant will raise total capacity to 3.6 million vehicles per year.

As India’s largest carmaker by sales volume, Maruti Suzuki’s latest move underlines its confidence in the market’s long-term potential and India’s growing importance as a global automotive manufacturing hub.