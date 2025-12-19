Maruti Suzuki WagonR Crosses 3.5 Million Production Milestone in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved a major production milestone with the WagonR, as cumulative output across three generations reaches 35 lakh units. Introduced in India in December 1999, the WagonR becomes the third Maruti Suzuki model after the Alto and Swift to cross this landmark, underlining its enduring popularity among Indian car buyers. The WagonR is currently manufactured at the company’s Gurgaon and Manesar plants in Haryana.

Globally, the WagonR story began earlier, with Suzuki launching the model in Japan in 1993. Designed as a semi-bonnet mini wagon, it quickly gained recognition for its practicality and ease of use. Today, the WagonR is produced in multiple markets including Japan, India, Hungary and Indonesia, and is sold in over 75 countries and regions worldwide. In August 2025, global cumulative sales of the Suzuki WagonR crossed the one-crore mark.

In India, the WagonR has consistently evolved to meet changing customer expectations while retaining its core strengths of space and comfort. Over the years, it has helped redefine the family hatchback segment by adding contemporary design updates, improved safety, and premium features.

The latest-generation WagonR is built on Suzuki’s fifth-generation HEARTECT platform and comes equipped with six airbags as standard. Safety features include ABS with EBD and Electronic Stability Program (ESP). On the comfort front, the hatchback offers a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice command functionality.