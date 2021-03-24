Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, WagonR & Others Set To Get Costlier

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has announced a price hike across its entire model lineup from April 2021. Although Maruti Suzuki have not announced the quantum or exact percentage of the price hike, they have said that it will vary for different models and variants as well. Maruti Suzuki is the third carmaker after Nissan and Renault who have announced a price hike from April 2021. You can expect even more manufacturers to make similar announcements in the coming days.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said, "Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April 2021." This will, in fact, be the second price hike from Maruti Suzuki this year. Earlier in January this year, Maruti hiked the prices of several models. For select models, prices had gone up by INR 34,000.

It is fairly common for carmakers to increase vehicle prices in India at the start of the new financial year. Moreover, rising input costs and continued supply chain related issues have further squeezed out the margins for automakers. As demand has now become relatively stable, almost 1 year after the start of the pandemic, manufacturers are now looking to share the increased costs with their customers.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift facelift in India earlier last month. The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with subtle cosmetic tweaks on the outside and in funky new dual-tone color options. On the inside, Maruti Suzuki has thrown in a few nifty new features such as cruise control and a new MID display. However, the most important update is under its hood. The Swift is now powered by the new 1.2L, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder K12N Dualjet engine which produces 90hp, 7bp more than before.

Maruti Suzuki will also be looking at bringing the five-door Jimny to India late this year or in early-2022. The Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase was recently spied testing in Europe and we expect this could underpin the five-door India-spec Jimny as well. The Suzuki Jimny will be powered by the same 105hp 1.5L K15B petrol engine that you find in a lot of other Maruti Suzuki cars like the Vitara Brezza and the Ciaz. Upon arrival, it will compete with the likes of the Mahindra Thar and upcoming Force Gurkha.

