Earlier last year, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike across its range to be effective from January 2021. Now, the carmaker has revealed the exact extent of the price hike for each of the models. The hike will be applicable across the range from January 18, 2021 onwards and range from INR 5,061 for the Maruti Dzire Tour S to INR 34,000 for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Here's a more detailed look at the price hike for each of the individual Maruti Suzuki models.

Maruti Suzuki Price Hike – January 2021 Increase in Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Alto 800 Up to INR 14,000 Maruti S-Presso Up to INR 7,000 Maruti Celerio Up to INR 19,400 Maruti Wagon-R Up to INR 23,200 Maruti Tour S Up to INR 5,061 Maruti Eeco Up to INR 24,200 Maruti Swift Up to INR 30,000 Maruti Dzire Up to INR 12,500 Maruti Vitara Brezza Up to INR 10,000 Maruti Ertiga Up to INR 34,000 Maruti Super Carry Up to INR 10,000

As can be seen in the table above, the Maruti Ertiga sees the maximum price hike of INR 34,000. The Maruti Suzuki Swift and the WagonR, two of Maruti's highest selling models, also see a considerable price of INR 30,000 and INR 24,000 respectively. Meanwhile, other popular models like the S-Presso and the Vitara Brezza see a decent price of INR 7,000 and INR 10,000 respectively.

In a regulatory filing at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maruti Suzuki had earlier said,

"Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021,"

Maruti says that the primary reason for this price hike is rising input costs, production thus becoming more expensive. Price revisions at the beginning of a calendar year has almost become a norm in the automotive industry. Almost every manufacturer marginally increases the price of their vehicles at this time of the year. Several other manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia Ford and Mahindra too have announced a price hike across the range of their vehicles.

Going ahead, Maruti Suzuki has quite a few new products coming up for India. One of the most exciting ones will be a mid-size SUV that Maruti Suzuki will be developing jointly with Toyota to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in 2022. Maruti Suzuki even has some promising EVs coming up in the form of the WagonR EV and the production-spec Future E. However, what you should be most looking forward to is the five-door Suzuki Jimny, probably the best life style vehicle that does not compromise on practicality.

