New Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition offers sporty exterior features

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift Limited Edition in the Indian market right before the festive season in the country starts in full swing. The new car is targetted for customers who are looking for more style and bolder looks without compromising on the overall ownership experience and quality.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition features several exterior accessories that help the car look sportier and more desirable than the standard models. These elements include a gloss black body kit, aerodynamic spoiler, bodyside moulding, door visor, all-black garnish on the front grille, taillamp, and fog lamp, etc. As for the interior, along with the already available sporty round dials of the instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel, Maruti Suzuki has used sporty seat covers in the Limited Edition model.

The entire accessory package costs INR 24,990. So basically, all the variants of the Swift can be converted into the Limited Edition model by installing the aforementioned accessories. Now, whether the existing owners can get the kit installed or is it exclusive only for new purchases, remains unclear at the moment.

Speaking about the new Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a preferred choice amongst the youth for being a sporty, stylish and fun-to-drive car for the last entire decade. Since its launch, with its disruptive looks and peppy performance, the Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment. Over three generations, the Swift has evolved in features, looks, and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift Limited Edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times. For all Swift enthusiasts and fans, this Limited Edition offers a new way to reflect their personality in a stylish and sporty way.

In other news, the Maruti Suzuki Alto has completed 20 successful years in India. Launched way back in 2000, the entry-level hatchback has catered to the needs of over 40 lakh Indian households in its rich career of two decades.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.