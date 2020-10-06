Maruti Vitara Brezza becomes fastest compact SUV to cross 5.5 lakh sales

The Maruti Vitara Brezza was launched in India back in March 2016. It caused a stir in its segment and quickly became one of the best-selling cars in its class. It continued to lead in its category, dominated the sales charts, and soon became the most-awarded compact SUV in the country. Now, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has earned another title to its name - the fastest compact SUV to cross the 5.5 lakh sales mark.

The Vitara Brezza earned this commendable achievement in a short span of 4.5 years which is by far the fastest by any compact SUV. The car has been designed and conceptualised in India for the Indians which certainly proved to be one of the key reasons behind its immense success in the country.

Maruti also updated the Vitara Brezza as per the changing customer requirements which helped the car to continue to put up a good fight with its competitors even today. The latest model was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held earlier this year. Since then Maruti has already sold over 32,000 units of the latest Vitara Brezza.

Powering the Vitara Brezza is a 1.5L petrol naturally aspirated petrol engine with 104 PS and 138 Nm. It has a linear power delivery. It can be obtained either with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Thanks to Maruti’s Smart Hybrid Technology, the Vitara Brezza can return a fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l in its automatic avatar and 17.03 km/h with the manual gearbox.

Some of the other key features of the Maruti Vitara Brezza include dual-tone roof, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, idle start-stop and torque assist functions with regenerative braking.