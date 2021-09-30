Maruti Suzuki S-Assist - AI-Based Virtual Car Assistance for NEXA Launched

Maruti Suzuki S-Assist is an industry-first AI-based 24x7 virtual car assistant app that has been launched for NEXA customers. It optimizes the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide an immersive online post-purchase experience to customers.

Launching the Maruti Suzuki S-Assist, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Digitization of car service experience and bringing ease to customer car ownership is our motto. We are proud to announce the launch of India’s first voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service that offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting, and driving tips on customers’ smartphones. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries.”

Maruti Suzuki S-Assist offers several benefits to NEXA customers. For instance, it provides multimedia content such as DIY videos, digital literature and workshop assistance. Customers can also access the digital copy of their vehicle’s owner’s manual. S-Assist’s Picture Search feature allows customers to take a picture of any vehicle part on their smartphone, upload it, and the app gives an instant explanation.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA customers will be able to access S-Assist through the “Maruti Suzuki Rewards” mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices. The S-Assist is available free of cost to Maruti Suzuki NEXA customers.