Nissan India Launches Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite Customers

Nissan India has launched a Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers as a part of its digital platform Shop@home. The new innovative platform has been announced in partnership with Eccentric Engine to enhance customers’ car buying experience.

Virtual Sales Advisor equips Nissan Magnite customers with real-time personalized product expert interaction that provides information about the vehicle, answer product and ownership-related queries, variant suggestions, financing and exchange value options, virtual test drives as well as book the car online. The platform provides complete end-to-end informational and transactional assistance to help the customer make a considered buying decision.

“Pandemic challenged the traditional way of customer engagement. Nissan innovated with Virtual Showroom and Virtual Test Drive during the launch of the Nissan Magnite. Virtual Sales Advisor is the way forward towards transparent, flexible, and convenient buying experience with an expert online advisor for enriching the journey of owning a vehicle.” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan Magnite since its launch has garnered more than 3 lakh inquiries and 60,000 bookings, 25% of these bookings are contributed by Nissan Shop@Home, reconfirming the changing customer expectations towards a preference for digital medium in the car-buying journey. From launching the Virtual Showroom even before the launch of Nissan Magnite to the industry’s 1st Virtual Test drive, Virtual Sales Advisor is the next step in the evolution of the digital customer journey.

Virtual Sales Advisor also enables customers to invite friends and family to join these sessions in real-time to explore Nissan Magnite together from the convenience of their homes. The customers also receive a personalized Nissan Magnite brochure at the end of the session.