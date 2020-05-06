Maruti Suzuki restarts vehicle sales to customers, details safety protocols for deliveries

Maruti Suzuki has restarted delivering vehicles to customers, the company said in an announcement today. The company has taken various precautions to ensure the safety of both dealership staff and customers during the delivery process.

Maruti Suzuki has designed a new Covid-19 SoP to offer a safe, hygienic and a virus-free environment to customers at the time of delivery. Arena and NEXA customers can even book their vehicle and choose its accessories online, schedule a showroom visit and submit documents digitally.

Test-drive vehicles are completely sterilized before being given to customers. No one else other than the salesperson is allowed to be inside the vehicle during the test drive. The health of employees is being measured through a health app every day, and only those who report good health for at least 14 consecutive days are being allowed to get back at work.

Thermal scanning, availability of sanitizers, a compulsion of wearing face masks during the working hours and commutation and various more precautions are being ensured. Doorstep delivery is available now. Dealerships have to ensure that the vehicles are disinfected before delivery and that the staff visiting the customer's home for delivery follows all the safety protocols.

Maruti Suzuki has the widest sales network for any automaker in India, comprising 3,086 showrooms spread across 1,964 towns and cities. A detailed manual explaining the do's and don'ts for every employee has been circulated and there's also a strict monitoring mechanism in place now.

