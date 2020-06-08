Maruti Suzuki lends a helping hand to cyclone-hit Maharashtra & Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki is one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India. The popular car-maker has come forward to help its customers who have been affected by the Nisarga Cyclone.

While India was busy fighting the battle against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the coastal areas of the State of Maharashtra and Gujarat were recently hit by the Nisarga Cyclone. The natural calamity caused damage to both the affected areas, however, thankfully, the severity wasn’t as high as it was anticipated.

Car owners in the cyclone-hit Maharashtra and Gujarat must be concerned about their vehicles. To lend a helping hand, Maruti Suzuki has reached out to its customers in the affected States with precautionary steps to prevent car damage. The automobile giant has sent more than 6 lakh SMS-es to inform its customers about the preventive measures they can follow to protect their Maruti Suzuki cars from aggravated damage.

Maruti Suzuki has created a list of actions that it is implementing to help its customers. The list includes:

Proactive measures at workshops are being taken to prevent damages to cars.

Maruti On-Road Service (MOS) teams are ready to provide Quick Support.

Area-wise service managers have been assigned to help customers in distress.

Contact details of service managers are being shared with the customers in their respective areas so that they can directly reach out for any assistance.

Maruti Suzuki has also tied up with vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless 24x7 services.

Inventory of spare parts have been strengthened to prevent any shortage and, thus, offer quick service.

Additional car repair manpower has been identified and kept on standby to be deployed to the affected workshops from nearby workshops of other dealerships.

Additionally, the company has tied up with insurance firms for quick disposal of claims.

Loaner cars/tie-up with cab services are being offered to provide mobility support during repairs.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki sells 18,000+ vehicles in May

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has sold more than a million CNG vehicles now. The company is likely to launch the S-Presso CNG later this year and expand its CNG portfolio.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.