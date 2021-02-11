Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Rendered As A Badass 6x6 Off-Road Vehicle

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is certainly one of the most capable off-roaders we have seen in the Indian market. Based on the second-generation Suzuki Jimny, the Maruti Gypsy was in production in India from 1985, all the way to 2019. The Gypsy has also been a very popular vehicle in the aftermarket modification scene, but we bet you haven't seen something quite like this. Here we have a digital rendering of the old Maruti Gypsy which has been modified into a 6x6 off-road truck and we can't stop drooling.

Created by Vishnu Suresh, this one-of-a-kind Gypsy seems inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6. There are plenty of interesting modifications to note on this Gypsy but the most obvious one is the addition of a new axle along with a pair of extra wheels at the rear, thus making it a 6x6 vehicle. This Gypsy has also been given a massive lift kit and it rides on a set of huge knobby tires.

The front-end of this Gypsy has been modified with an off-road spec bumper that comes with an integrated bull bar and even two towing hooks. There's also a pair of auxiliary lamps and an LED light bar mounted on the front bumper. It also benefits from the addition of a snorkel that will help improve its water wading capability. The vehicle comes equipped with rock sliders on both sides for added protection. The roof of this Gypsy has been finished in a contrasting black shade and it particularly looks quite cool.

This digitally rendered Gypsy has been given a single-cab body style, with the rear bed being stretched to accommodate the third axle. There's also an external roll cage which has been finished in chrome and comes with another set of auxiliary lamps mounted on the top. At the rear, the tail gate comes with a spare wheel mounted on it, just like the original Gypsy. The rear bumper has, however, been removed for a simple chrome bar and a pair of aftermarket tail lights. The wheel arches too have been flared to accommodate the larger wheels.

This is probably the most badass version of the Gypsy we have ever seen. And we really wish a real-life version of this existed somewhere. If any custom builders or modification enthusiasts are reading this, you probably have an inspiration here. The stock Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was powered by a 1.3L petrol engine that produced 81hp and 103Nm of peak torque. The engine came mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a 4x4 system and even a low range transfer case. It has been a hugely popular vehicle with rally drivers, off-road enthusiasts and even the police and the military in our country.

