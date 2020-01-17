Maruti Suzuki Ciaz retains its segment leader crown in 2019

Ever since its introduction in October 2014, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been one of the most prominent mid-size sedans in the Indian car market. In August 2018, the car went on to receive a facelift with major mechanical and cosmetic revisions. Also, it achieved the 2.7 lakh unit sales milestone in India with in 5 years of introduction (October 2019).

Now, Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Ciaz maintained its position as the bestselling mid-size sedan of India in 2019. The company has sold more than 29,000 units of the same, which translates to over 28% market share in its segment. Maruti has also revealed that the top-end variant of the Ciaz is the choice of every second Ciaz customer. The automatic variant accounts for 17% of the overall sales.

Apart from its charming exteriors, the Maruti Ciaz is also widely famous for its long list of features which include LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED rear combination lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, automatic AC, 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. Its safety kit comprises standard features such as dual front airbags, Isofix, high-speed warning alert and ABS with EBD.

In terms of mechanicals, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz if offered with three engine options including a 104.7 PS/138 Nm 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol, a 95.17 PS/225 NM 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel and a 90 PS/200 Nm 1.3-litre DDiS 200 Smart Hybrid diesel powertrain. The transmission option include a 5-speed manual, 4-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmissions.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to launch BS-VI 1.5L diesel models in 2021

The Mauti Suzuki Ciaz is available in a slew of colour options including Nexa Blue, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Midnight Black, Pearl Sangria Red, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Metallic Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White.