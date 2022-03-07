Maruti Suzuki Bags in Gold at the 2020/21 Vision Awards

Consistently setting benchmarks of excellence, Maruti Suzuki India Limited received the Gold recognition at the prestigious LACP 2020/21 Vision Awards for its Annual Integrated Report.

The 2020/21 Vision Awards Annual Report Competition is organized by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP), USA. The competition receives applications from about 1,000 global companies, across 24 countries spread evenly over Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. 63 of top Fortune 100 and 9 out of the top 10 Fortune 500 firms have participated in LACP competitions.

The LACP global awards in particular recognize outstanding focus on shareholders, their interests and their need to understand the strategic and tactical decisions their companies are making.

The Maruti Suzuki Annual Integrated Report achieved 100% in 6 out of 8 parameters, which were Letter to Shareholders, Message Clarity, Report Narrative, Report Financials, First Impression and Report Cover. This places Maruti Suzuki at the #1 slot among all automobile companies in the world.

League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP) was established in 2001 to create a forum that facilitates discussion of best-in-class communication practices while also recognizing those who demonstrate exemplary work.