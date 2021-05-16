Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Kia Seltos Drag Race, Who Wins? - VIDEO

The Maruti Ciaz is the flagship sedan in the Indian auto giant's lineup. Competing against the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna, the Ciaz provides a good blend of practicality and affordability along with a stress-free ownership experience. The Kia Seltos on the other hand is one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market today. The SUV offers feature-loaded trim levels, flexible engine options, and an attractive design. Today we came across this video of a drag race between a Ciaz and a Seltos.

The video has been uploaded by Arun Panwar on YouTube. The Maruti Ciaz and Kia Seltos will be competing against each other in a drag race. The Ciaz in the video is powered by a 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine that makes 105 PS/138 Nm of peak figures while the Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel churning out 115 PS/250 Nm of peak figures. In the first run, the Ciaz runs out of fuel during the middle of the race. After the Maruti is refuelled, the second run starts. In this round, the Seltos wins as the driver of the Ciaz missed a gear.

The Maruti Ciaz comes back to win the third round in a close heat. For the final and last run, the drivers are switched. The Ciaz wins this round more comprehensively, pulling away from the start and not looking back. The Seltos is around 200 kgs heavier than the Ciaz, and while the former is slightly more powerful, the lower weight gives the Maruti a better power-to-weight ratio. This is why the Ciaz won all the rounds where it did not miss a gear or run out of fuel. Speaking of the vehicles, the Maruti Ciaz is priced between Rs 8.52 lakh – Rs 11.50 lakh. The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which churns out 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak power and torque figures, respectively. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-convertor automatic.

Prices for the Kia Seltos range from Rs 9.95 lakh -Rs 17.65 lakh. It is available with 3 engine choices, 2 petrol and 1 diesel. The petrol 1.5-litre 4 cylinder produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak power and torque figures and can be paired with a manual or IVT transmission. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol makes 140 PS and 242 Nm max power and torque which comes mated with a manual or a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel churns out power and torque figures 115 PS and 250 Nm respectively and you have the option of either a manual or an auto transmission.

Do note that all prices are ex-showroom.