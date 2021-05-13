16,111 Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carnival Sold Last Month

Korean automaker, Kia sold a total of 16,111 models in April 2021. With this, the carmaker maintains its position among the top 5 most sold auto brands in our market. These figures have also helped the carmaker become the fastest brand to cross the 2,50,000 sales milestone in India. Kia achieved this sales figure just after 22 months since its entry into the Indian market. It is also quite commendable because right now, the automaker is only selling three products in our market, namely- Sonet, Seltos and Carnival. Back in April 2021, Seltos became the best-selling Kia model by retailing 8,086 units, followed by the Kia Sonet (7,724 units).

The company’s flagship car Carnival recorded a total sale of 301 units in April 2021. Kia Seltos is the highest contributor by selling 1,80,000 units out of 2,25,000 units sold by the carmaker. On the other hand, Kia Sonet retailed more than 70,000 in just eight months of its launch. Many of you may know that Kia has recently launched the updated Seltos and Sonet in our market. The new model of Seltos has been introduced at a starting price of INR 9.95 lakh* for the base trim, while the prices go all the way up to INR 17.65 lakh* for the top-spec model. Meanwhile, the 2021 Kia Sonet has been priced between INR 9.95 lakh to INR 17.65 lakh*.

Talking about the updates, both SUVs now get new Kia badges, additional features and some new variants. The Kia Seltos now gets a new transmission option- iMT, which is offered only with the 1.5-litre NA petrol unit. The SUV continues to derive power from a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo diesel engines. On the other hand, Kia Sonet gets propelled by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. In the Indian market, Kia Seltos competes with the likes of Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Creta. It will even take on the upcoming Skoda Kushaq, while the Kia Sonet rivals against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Renault Kiger.

*all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi