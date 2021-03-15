Here Is How India's first Maruti 800 Looks Like After Being Restored!

India's first Maruti 800, which was once proudly owned and maintained by one Mr Harpal Singh, has been restored and modified. The new customized version of the car looks fresher than before and does not lose out on its original identity. The rather iconic Maruti car has been worked upon by AGM technologies and now features a number of changes which also include a new paint job. Except for the aesthetical mods, the guys at AGM also worked on the engine and other mechanical parts of the vehicle. Read on to find more details about the restored version of India's first Maruti 800 car.

It is worth mentioning here that this restoration job is the work of AGM Technologies, a popular modification house based out of Delhi. To begin with, the car now gets new headlamps at the front which are manufactured by Hella. These headlamps not only look good but also gel in well with the overall look of the car.

The front grille gets a new paint job and so does the metal bumper that now gets a matte black finish. The lower part of the bumper gets new add-ons which make the car look sporty and elegant when looked at the front. The side profile too features a new look.