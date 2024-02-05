MAN Emerges as the Dominant Force in Europe's eBus Market

In a groundbreaking development, MAN Truck & Bus has solidified its position as the market leader for electric buses (eBuses) in Europe, surpassing competitors and securing an impressive market share of approximately 13.3 percent. The latest registration statistics reveal MAN's remarkable success and growing influence in the rapidly evolving electric mobility sector.

Explosive Growth in Sales:

MAN's ascension to the top spot is not only marked by statistical triumph but is also evident in the impressive sales figures for their eBuses. In the year 2023 alone, the commercial vehicle manufacturer achieved a substantial milestone by selling a total of 771 eBuses. Particularly noteworthy is the nearly threefold increase in sales for the Lion's City E model compared to the previous year, with 263 eBuses sold in 2022.

Domination in National Markets:

MAN's dominance extends beyond the overall European market, with the company claiming the number one position in several national eBus markets. In 2023, MAN registered a total of 245 Lion's City E buses in Germany, making them the undisputed leader in their home country. Similar success was witnessed in Sweden (126 registrations), Belgium (69 registrations), Austria (26 registrations), and Slovenia (8 registrations), solidifying MAN's stronghold in key European nations.

Remarkable Growth in Spain and Norway:

The eBus markets in Spain and Norway experienced significant expansion, both in total registrations and new registrations of MAN eBuses. Spain saw the introduction of 93 Lion's City E buses, with cities such as Alicante, Bilbao, Málaga, San Sebastián, and Valencia embracing the innovative city bus. Meanwhile, Norway witnessed a surge with 76 Lion's City E buses entering service, contributing to MAN's burgeoning presence in these progressive markets.

Scandinavia's Pioneering Role:

Scandinavia emerges as a trailblazer in the realm of electromobility, reflecting in the registration figures for electric MAN city buses. In Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, a total of 230 electrically powered MAN buses were registered in the past financial year. An outstanding achievement was recorded in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, where MAN successfully deployed 76 eBuses in December alone. Transport operator Unibuss, choosing the MAN Lion's City E, aimed to make a significant impact on the CO2 balance in public transport, further emphasizing MAN's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

MAN's ascendancy to the forefront of Europe's eBus market signifies not only a numerical triumph but also a testament to their commitment to innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector. With a stellar track record and a growing presence in key markets, MAN Truck & Bus is poised to continue leading the charge towards a greener and more electrified future for public transportation.