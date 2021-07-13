Mahindra XUV700 Colour Revealed by Biker in Road Rage Incident - VIDEO

In the recent turn of events, it is being reported that a Mahindra XUV700 prototype has hit a motorcyclist while it was undergoing road testing in Mount Abu. The angry rider peels off the camouflage of the test mule revealing the deep maroon colour and company logo of the upcoming XUV700.

Mahindra has been testing the upcoming XUV700 for quite a while now. Prototypes of the new SUV have been spotted multiple times. However, the latest spy video is a bit different. It is being reported that a Mahindra XUV700 prototype has hit a bike while coming down from Mount Abu. The angry biker gets in a quarrel with the driver and peels off the camouflage from the prototype’s tailgate revealing the deep maroon colour of the new SUV.

As of now, only the aforementioned details about the road rage incident involving a Mahindra XUV700 prototype and a motorcyclist are known. We are expecting more information about the entire incident to come to light soon.

The new Mahindra XUV700 has become of the highly awaited launches of the year. Speaking of launch, while the company is yet to announce an official date, speculations say that the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar rival is expected to be introduced in the Indian market in October. It will lock horns with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the likes.

It is being anticipated that the new Mahindra XUV700 would be powered by a 2.0L turbo petrol engine that would produce 197 horsepower. There would also be a 2.0L diesel mill with around 182 bhp. In terms of transmission, Mahindra is likely to offer both manual and automatic options with both engines. In fact, it is also being speculated that the lower variants of the new XUV700 will have FWD whereas the higher-end version would be offered with AWD.

Source - Motorbeam on Instagram