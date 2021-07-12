WATCH Mahindra XUV700 Smart Door Handles in Action

The Mahindra XUV700 has become one of the most awaited launches of the year. There seem to be several reasons behind it. One is the inclusion of multiple interesting and segment-first features. While we are aware of some of them, thanks to the previous spy shots, Mahindra has now teased another cool feature of the new XUV700 - the smart door handles.

The most standout things are often hidden in plain sight. Say hello to Smart Door Handles!#XUV700 #HelloSmartDoorHandles pic.twitter.com/MdKP6Iili6 — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) July 10, 2021

The teaser video of the Mahindra XUV700 smart door handles have been released by the company on its social media channels. We can see in the footage how the door handle sits flush with the body of the car and extends out at an angle when required. It is indeed an interesting feature and should be appreciated by potential buyers. Smart door handles are usually found in much more expensive and luxury cars. By providing them with the upcoming XUV700, Mahindra might just change the game in the segment.

The new Mahindra XUV700 has been undergoing road testing for quite some time now. While the company has not released an official date, it is expected to be launched in the Indian market in October. The new SUV would be available in 2 engine options - a 2.0L turbo petrol engine pumping out 197 horsepower and a 2.0L diesel motor with 182 bhp. For the transmission, there are likely to be both manual and automatic options available with both engines.

Based on the previous spy shots, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 would come equipped with LED headlamps and LED DRLs that would help the SUV to have an aggressive-looking front fascia. The C-shaped wrap around taillights would ensure that the car maintains its captivating look even at the back. On the inside, expect to see dual screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, etc.