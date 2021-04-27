Mahindra XUV700 Website Goes Live

Earlier this month, Mahindra announced the coming of an all-new SUV - the XUV700. Slated to be launched in Q2 of FY2022, the Mahindra XUV700 will be the brand's next flagship SUV and the replacement for the existing Mahindra XUV500. Now, Mahindra have listed the upcoming XUV700 on its official website in India. At the moment, the product page only lists the name announcement video the company released earlier this month, along with a 'Keep Me Updated' section. This section will be useful for interested buyers to stay updated about launch timelines, vehicle showcasing, and test-drive availability. Mahindra will also use it to collect customer inquiries.

Mahindra XUV700 - Powertrain Details

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be based on the stiffer W601 monocoque platform and will be considerably larger - both in terms of length and width - than the current-gen XUV500. Mahindra have also confirmed that it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearbox options. Hardcore SUV lovers will be very pleased with the fact that the XUV700 will even come with an all-wheel drive system.

Although Mahindra has not revealed much details about the engine options, we suspect it will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar.

Mahindra XUV700 - What We Know So Far

We have seen numerous spy images of the XUV500-replacement on test in India before. Based on the spy images, we can confirm that the XUV700 will come with Mahindra's drop down LED DRL lighting theme as we have seen with the Mahindra XUV300. The one on the XUV700 will, however, be C-shaped and it looks quite quirky. The radiator grille has also grown larger than before and features Mahindra's typical seven-slatted design. Although the face has a resemblance to the current XUV500, it looks significantly more stylish.

In profile, the XUV700 will continue with the cheetah-inspired kink in the shoulder line post the C-Pillar, just like the XUV500. The upcoming SUV will also feature flush-fitting door handles, a first in the segment. There will be generous body cladding all around the SUV. It will come with a completely redesigned rear with new tail lamps and bumpers.

One of the biggest talking points about the upcoming XUV700 has to be its interior and its Mercedes-like twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. The system is housed within a single slab of glass with a binnacle-of sort on the top and it sits neatly on the dashboard. The quality of the interior of the XUV700 is also expected to be a huge step up from the current-gen XUV500. The upcoming SUV is also set to bring in segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology, which brings in features like autonomous emergency braking, parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and more.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be positioned above the existing XUV500. Slated to be launched between July to September 2021, it will be manufactured at Mahindra's Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. We expect the prices to range between INR 12-20 lakh (ex-showroom). This certainly has to be one of the most exciting launches coming up this year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.