Mahindra XUV700 Could Have Massive Street Cred - Visualized

Mahindra has been working on the next generation of its XUV500 for a while now, with several spy images of the SUV being clicked over the last year. Codenamed the W601, Mahindra has just revealed that the upcoming XUV500 will be known as the XUV700 in India. This new nameplate means the new model will be likely a 7-seater version, with the current XUV500 continuing to be on sale or perhaps use it for a new 5-seat version. The new Mahindra XUV700 is slated to be launched around October this year and will be produced at the automaker’s Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Today we have this render of what the production XUV700 may look like.

Our in-house rendering specialist SRK Designs is the creator of this Mahindra XUV700 render. Though the general silhouette remains similar, the XUV700 comes with a few notable changes. Looking at the front-end, the grille is considerable bigger that is flanked by new all-LED headlamps. The LED DRls are an integral design element, connecting with the headlamps and dropping down to the bumper. The bumper itself looks to be larger than the outgoing model and has a wide and low air intake. The side profile goes for a smoother design with flush-fitting door handles than the outgoing model’s flared wheel arches. The alloys are a new diamond-cut multi-spoke design that looks to be 18-inches at least.

Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 First Promo Video Out; Launch in Q2 FY2022

Although the interiors haven’t been rendered, spy images of the Mahindra XUV700 reveal that it will come with a twin-screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. The new system will sit atop the dashboard while the overall fit and finish are reported to be much better than the current XUV500. The XUV700 is also slated to be the first SUV in the segment to come with Level 1 autonomous driving technology, which brings in features like autonomous emergency braking, parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and more.

Powertrain options haven’t been confirmed by Mahindra yet, but it is speculated that it will come with the new 2-litre turbo-petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel engine that the automaker recently debuted with the 2020 Thar. In the XUV700, Mahindra may offer the engines with a higher state of tune than the Thar.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

Story by - Chandrutpal Kashyap