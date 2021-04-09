Mahindra XUV700 First Promo Video Out; Launch By October 2021

Just yesterday, Mahindra announced the official name of its upcoming SUV - internally codenamed W601 - to be the XUV700. The Mahindra XUV700 is essentially a replacement for the current-gen XUV500. Much has already been talked about the upcoming SUV as it has been spied testing on our roads on numerous occasion. Mahindra have now released the first promo video of the upcoming XUV700, detailing the development process of this much-awaited SUV.

As per the video, the engineers at Mahindra went through more than 200 designs before finalizing on one for the upcoming XUV700. Great attention was paid to details such as aerodynamics, interior design and quality, and even things like the color options. One of the biggest talking points about the XUV700 has to be its Mercedes-like twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. Mahindra say their engineers have spent more than three years perfecting this state-of-the art twin-screen setup.

Like most newer Mahindra vehicles, safety is of paramount importance and in this regard, the XUV700 has been crash tested over 40 times to achieve what we expect will be a pretty safe SUV. Speaking of which, the upcoming SUV is also set to bring in segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology, which brings in features like autonomous emergency braking, parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and more. Mahindra have also rigorously tested mechanical components of the SUV such as the suspension and the engine, so that they are built to perfection.

The Mahindra XUV700 will mark a huge departure from the current-gen XUV500. It will be based on a stiffer W601 monocoque platform and will be considerably larger - both in terms of length and width - than the current-gen XUV500. Mahindra have also confirmed that it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearbox options. Hardcore SUV lovers will be very pleased with the fact that the XUV700 will even come with an all-wheel drive system.

Although Mahindra has not revealed much details about the engine options, we suspect it will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Slated to be launched around October this year, it will be manufactured at its Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. This certainly has to be one of the most exciting launches coming up this year.

