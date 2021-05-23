Mahindra XUV700 Imagined in New Digital Illustration

In the coming months, Mahindra plans to launch the XUV700 in our market. Reports suggest that the new Mahindra SUV will launch by the fourth quarter of 2021. The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be priced between INR 16 to INR 22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rub shoulders with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. We have already seen several spy images and videos of the SUV, but here’s a recent rendering, which gives us a pretty accurate idea about the all-new Mahindra XUV700.

This digital rendering has been made by an artist named Praveen.c.john. Talking about the rendering, one can see that the front fascia of the SUV gets a large six slat grille flanked by LED headlights surrounded by C-shaped LED DRLs. It also employs a pronounced hood and bumper with a wide air dam. The side profile of the SUV features a new set of machine-cut alloy units with flared wheel arches, blacked-out wing mirrors, a slightly sloping roofline and all-black B- & C-pillars. The rear profile of the SUV gets wraparound LED taillights, a sporty-looking roof-mounted spoiler and an aggressive-looking bumper with chrome-tipped faux exhausts. Overall, the digitally rendering looks good and gives a better idea that how the all-new XUV700 could look like.

As per reports, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will be based on a new modular platform. This is the same platform that underpins the second-gen Thar. Compared to the Mahindra XUV500, the upcoming XUV700 will be bigger in dimensions. It will come loaded with all the bells & whistles like Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assist Systems (ADAS), hill hold assist, Mercedes-Benz inspired dual touchscreen layout, automatic AC, latest smartphone connectivity options, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake and connected car technology. The SUV will get propelled by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel mill. The all-new Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be the most powerful petrol SUV in its stable. The engines will come paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The same powertrain and gearbox options are expected to be offered with the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio.

Source