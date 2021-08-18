Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX Connect Has Been Developed by Bosch India

The new Mahindra XUV700 has been recently revealed. It was one of the highly awaited launched of the year. The flagship SUV of the homegrown automobile manufacturer will come equipped with the AdrenoX Connect, a feature that has been developed by Bosch India for Mahindra.

Mahindra and Bosch India had collaborated to develop the AdrenoX Connect for the new Mahindra XUV700. The connect solution platform will deliver seamless connectivity and an enhanced user experience. It will offer an innovative, immersive, and intuitive experience to customers while enhancing safety and convenience. The AdrenoX Connect app is available for download on smartphones running either Android or iOS operating systems.

As a solution orchestrator, Bosch India will operate the connectivity ecosystem with different partners and manage the service operations for vehicles post-production while validating the solution for production readiness. The end-to-end connectivity ecosystem is built, integrated, validated, and will be managed by Bosch across M&M vehicle lines, including the Mahindra XUV700 and XUV300.

The Connected Solution platform is engineered in India with software and system competencies for on-board and off-board. The platform additionally encompasses a state-of-the-art, end-to-end security aspect based on the solutions from ESCRYPT to cover the complete life cycle of the vehicles. This allows Bosch to deliver an advanced, safe, comfortable, and hassle-free driving experience for M&M‘s end consumers while ensuring a robust and holistic security system across the entire product lifecycle.

Commenting in this regard, Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We at Mahindra are excited to partner with Bosch to enable robust new-age mobility solutions for our global brand XUV700. Our joint endeavour is to build a cutting-edge ecosystem of real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics for our customers.”