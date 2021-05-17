Watch Old Mahindra Thar Rescue New Model Off Road - VIDEO

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is probably the most trending vehicle online in India today. Launched in the summer of 2020, the SUV has been one of the most successful vehicle launches in the country in recent memory. Currently one of the most in-demand vehicles, the Thar has a waiting period of 8-9 months. This is after Mahindra has increased production by 50% and discontinued the base models to streamline the production, but it is still not able to meet the unexpectedly high demand.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is an all-new model that is based on a new platform and comes with multiple powertrain options. It only shares the nameplate with the beloved first-generation model. The new Thar is aimed at being a serious option for a daily driver and only vehicle in the garage with its modern features and balanced on-road manners. The new 4x4 is a very accomplished vehicle, but sometimes even it can get in trouble. Check out this video of this 2020 model getting tugged out by the Old Mahindra Thar.

The video has been uploaded by thar.loverzz on Instagram. Though it is dark and the second-generation Mahindra Thar is not clearly visible at first, we can see that it got pretty badly stuck in the sand. After trying multiple times to get itself out, the 4x4 beached itself further. Needing a tow, a first-generation Thar was called up. The older Thar pulled its younger sibling out in one quick and single try. The new Thar is quite a bit heavier than its predecessor with all of its new features and increased safety equipment, which makes it an easier vehicle to get beached if you do not use its capabilities to the fullest.

Speaking of the new Mahindra Thar, it is priced between INR 12.11 lakh-14.16 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Thar comes with 2 engine options, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol. The oil-burner makes 130 PS/320 Nm of peak figures while the petrol makes 150 PS/320 Nm of max figures. Transmission options for both the powertrains are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with a low range box. You also get a transfer case and a mechanically locking centre differential for serious off-roading. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

