Mahindra Thar Imagined As A Police Jeep, Looks Rad

We all have come across images of several foreign police agencies using exotic supercars and super-SUVs as their patrol vehicles. Meanwhile, Indian police personnel continue to rely on their old Maruti Suzuki Gypsys, Mahindra Scorpios and Toyota Innovas. So there's definitely some scope for an upgrade. While supercar police vehicles are not a thing for India, the coolest upgrade we could think for the Indian police force would be to the all-new Mahindra Thar. The new Thar has a very special character, something we think would compliment Indian cops really well.

So here's a digital rendering of a Mahindra Thar imagined as a police patrol vehicle. One sure would not want to mess with the cops when they turn up in something like this. This Thar has been imagined by Amar Naik and is uploaded on his Instagram handle. At first glance, this Thar looks mostly identical to the factory-spec Thar, but there are certain modifications that have been thrown in. The first thing that you notice about this Thar is its white and black paint scheme with patrol vehicle decals stuck on the doors and the hood. In fact, this white and black color combination looks so good on the Thar, we wish Mahindra offered this from the factory itself.

This Thar has also been given a full LED lighting treatment. The headlamps, fog lamps and turn indicators are now all-LED units. It obviously also comes fitted with an LED police siren light bar on its roof. The other most important upgrade are the wheels. This Thar can be seen riding on larger - possibly 20-inchers - multi-spoke alloy wheels with larger discs for the brakes as well. The white rim tape on the wheels also look particularly cool. The Indian police obviously need their vehicles to have the go-anywhere ability and who else could do it better than the Thar?

The new-gen Thar is offered in a total of 6 colour options, 4 engine-gearbox configurations, and two variants (LX and LX Option). Engine options on the Thar include a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both the engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants.

The new Mahindra Thar is an extremely well-packaged vehicle with all amenities and features you'd expect from a modern day SUV. However, to be an ideal patrol vehicle, the Thar must be able to accommodate radio and communication equipment and other such emergency tools. Thanks to its tough built and practical interior, there's plenty of room and scope to add such devices on the Thar. Prices for the Thar currently range between INR 12.10 lakh to INR 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.