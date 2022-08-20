Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price Announced

After unveiling the Scorpio Classic recently, Mahindra has now announced the pricing of the new SUV.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic price has been set at Rs 11.99 lakh for the S model and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S11 model. The company has said in a press release that these are the introductory prices. Hence, expect them to go up in the future.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by an all-aluminium lightweight GEN-2 mHawk engine that makes 132 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. To further refine the driving experience, a new six-speed cable shift has been introduced in the manual transmission. The suspension set-up has been enhanced with MTV-CL technology to deliver superior ride and handling.

The new SUV is available in 5 colours - Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey.