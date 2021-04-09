Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Surpasses INR 2 Lakh Mark After Recent Hike

The Bajaj Dominar 400 price has been revised yet again. Now, to own the flagship model of the Pune-based two-wheeler manufacturer, you’d need to shell out over INR 2 lakh.

The last time when the Bajaj Dominar 400 saw a price hike was earlier this year in January after which the motorcycle retailed at INR 1,99,755*. Now, Bajaj Auto has once again made the Dominar 250’s elder sibling costlier to buy. After the recent price revision, the Dominar 400 would burn an INR 2,02,755* hole in your pocket. That’s an increase of INR 3000. Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 400 Transformed into Police Cruiser - Rendering

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Bajaj Dominar 400 INR 1,99,755 INR 2,02,755 INR 3000

Interestingly, even after another price hike, the Bajaj Dominar 400 continues to be one of the best options available in the segment that offers a value-for-money package. Powering the motorcycle is a 373.3cc single-cylinder engine that features 3 spark plugs, 4 valves, and DOHC. The liquid-cooled motor is tuned to churn out 40PS of max power at 8,650rpm and generate 35Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. For the transmission, Bajaj Auto has provided a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch.

If we talk about the Bajaj Dominar 400’s features, the motorcycle comes equipped with full-LED lighting, twin-barrel exhaust, machine-finished alloy wheels, high-quality rearview mirrors, split seats and pillion grab rail, 43mm USD front forks, and dual-channel ABS. There are two digital displays included in the package - one behind the visor and the other on the fuel tank. Speaking of the fuel tank, it can hold up to 13L of petrol. The Dominar 400 weighs 187kg (kerb) and has a ground clearance of 157mm. Customers get an option of choosing between two colour schemes - Aurora Green and Vine Black.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi