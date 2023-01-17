Mahindra Launches NEMO Driver App for its 3-wheeler EVs

Mahindra has launched the NEMO Driver Application for individual drivers. The NEMO Driver App is based on Mahindra’s renowned connected mobility infrastructure, developed in-house. It addresses key issues such as range anxiety, helps the customer to plan charging cycles and thereon increase their operational efficiency. It is interactive and gives live key statistics about the Mahindra electric 3-wheelers (Treo auto, Treo Zor and Zor Grand) including driving and charging insights.

The NEMO Driver App was designed after extensive feedback from customers. The company developed the app with the goal of making electric mobility more connected, convenient, and hassle-free. Customers can download the app for free in easy steps through the Play Store on their Android phones. An iOS rollout is also planned for a later date.

With more than 11 major features, the NEMO Driver App is poised to aid the modern era of electric mobility, with the goal of delivering an advanced spectrum of connected mobility experiences. The NEMO Driver App is a cloud-based platform that allows for the development of a new generation of shared and connected services to improve urban electric mobility.