2021 Mahindra Bolero Rendered In New Dual-Tone Paint Scheme

11/05/2021

Mahindra has a slew of new launches coming up for the Indian market, starting with the new XUV700, next-gen Scorpio and even a facelifted version of the now-discontinued TUV300 which will perhaps be renamed as the Bolero Neo. Mahindra has also been silently working on an update for the 2021 Bolero, spy pictures of which surfaced on the internet some time ago. The 2021 Mahindra Bolero was seen boasting a new dual-tone paint scheme, although other changes were not quite apparent.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Dual Tone 2021
Among the biggest cosmetic highlights of the 2021 Mahindra Bolero will be the dual-paint colour option that makes the UV look more upmarket.

Based on these spy pictures, our in-house digital artist, Shoed R. Kalania, has created a rendering of the 2021 Mahindra Bolero in its new dual-tone avatar. Now at first glance, the Bolero in this rendering looks mostly similar to the current model on sale, which it is. However, the real highlight of this update is the new dual-tone paint job. The front bumper, grille, wheel arches and body cladding are finished in a new colour in contrast to the red coat on the rest of the body.

Both the colours are completely new for the Mahindra Bolero. Currently, the UV is only offered with three monotone colour options - white, brown and silver. Apart from the red and grey combination already spied, there could be a few more dual-tone colour options that have been added to the palette for 2021 Bolero. Elsewhere, the Bolero is expected to remain pretty much unchanged, continuing with its rugged and butch appeal. With its BS6 update last year, Mahindra slightly revised the styling of the ageing UV  with redesigned headlights and bumpers.

Mahindra Bolero B2 Front Rt
With its BS6 update earlier last year, Mahindra introduced a subtle facelift on the UV.

Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero is expected to remain unchanged. That means it will continue to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5L diesel engine that has been tuned to produce 76PS and 210Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, driving the rear wheels. Currently, Mahindra sells the Bolero is a total of three trims - B4, B6 and B6(O) - with prices ranging from INR 8.40 - 9.39 Lakh (ex-showroom).

New Mahindra Bolero Power Facelift Interior Cabin
Even in 2021, the Bolero remains very basic and utilitarian on the inside.

Even in 2021, the Mahindra Bolero remains very bare-bones and basic in terms of its equipment list. Some of the features on offer include power steering, manual AC, power windows, rear wiper, remote locking, driver side airbag, ABS and reverse parking sensors. Mahindra could use this opportunity to introduce a few more features on the Bolero. There is currently no official word on when the updated Bolero will arrive. When launched, it should command a slight premium over the current model.

Mahindra Bolero - Image Gallery

