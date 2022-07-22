Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus Wins Indian Tractor of the Year Award 2022

The Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus has won the Indian Tractor of the Year Award 2022. Apart from that, the company has received 3 other awards too.

Mahindra Tractor has won a total of 4 awards at the third edition of the prestigious Indian Tractor of the Year (ITOTY) awards that was held in New Delhi. These awards include:

Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus - Indian Tractor of the Year Award

Mahindra Novo 755 DI - Best Tractor above 60 HP

India's Fastest Growing Tractor Manufacturer

Best CSR Initiative 2022 for Mahindra Shree Child Scholarship Program

ITOTY initiated by Tractor Junction in 2019 is a platform to recognise the hard work and efforts of tractor and farm equipment manufacturers in India – the largest tractor market in the world. The ITOTY awards is judged by jury members comprising of experts of farm equipment specialists from across the country who choose the most deserving contender after fair-minded voting.